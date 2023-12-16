Two more sexual assault claims surface against head of conservative political organization

By Lauren Koenig, CNN

(CNN) — Matt Schlapp, the influential chairman of the American Conservative Union, is facing additional allegations of sexual assault that apparently took place before the incident that launched a more than $9 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against him last year.

Carlton Huffman, a Republican staffer on Herschel Walker’s US senate campaign, initially accused Schlapp of sexually assaulting him last year. Huffman had been assigned to drive Schlapp to campaign events in the Atlanta area and alleged Schlapp fondled him without his consent during a car ride in October 2022.

According to new reporting, based on court documents obtained by The Washington Post, Schlapp was also accused of sexual misconduct twice before – first in 2017 and then in early 2022. The updated court filing alleges the incidents were reported to staffers of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, but “no action was taken against Schlapp,” according to The Post.

Mark Corallo, a spokesperson for Schlapp, said in a statement, “These demonstrably false allegations are a continuation of transparent and desperate tactics by Plaintiff … to bolster his spurious claims and taint potential jurors for which Matt Schlapp will vigorously defend in court.”

CNN has also reached out Schlapp’s attorney, Benjamin Chew, and to CPAC, but has not received a response.

