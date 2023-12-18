Former Georgia election workers sue Rudy Giuliani again, asking judge to permanently stop him from lying about them

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) — Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the two Georgia election workers who won a nearly $150 million verdict against Rudy Giuliani for defamation on Friday, have sued him again, asking a federal judge to permanently prohibit him from lying about them.

The lawsuit comes as Giuliani has continued to make false statements about their work as absentee ballot counters in the 2020 election.

“Defendant Giuliani continues to spread the very same lies for which he has already been held liable,” the new lawsuit said. “Defendant Giuliani’s statements, coupled with his refusal to agree to refrain from continuing to make such statements, make clear that he intends to persist in his campaign of targeted defamation and harassment. It must stop.”

Moss and Freeman’s lawyers added that even since the verdict, Giuliani has indicated he wouldn’t stop repeating the false claims about them.

At the end of the first day of their defamation damages trial against him last week, Giuliani told TV cameras outside court that “everything I said about them is true” and that he had proof that the media should “stay tuned.” Giuliani presented little defense in the case, and didn’t testify.

Moss and Freeman pointed out Giuliani also told the media after the jury’s verdict Friday he had “no doubt” his comments were “supportable,” and that he continued to repeat himself on a podcast hosted by far-right figure Steve Bannon on Saturday.

Their new lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction from the federal court in Washington, DC, to be placed on Giuliani that would prohibit him “from making or publishing, or causing to be made or published, further statements repeating any and all false claims” that the mother and daughter during the 2020 election ballot counting “engaged in election fraud, illegal activity or misconduct of any kind,” according to the filing.

More than a dozen statements Giuliani made about them, accusing the women of tampering with votes as they counted ballots, were found to be false and defamatory.

Final judgment is for $146 million plus attorneys’ fees

In a separate court filing Monday, attorneys on both sides agreed on final numbers and terms now that the jury has weighed in.

Giuliani agreed the court’s final judgment would make clear he owes the women $146 million, plus more than $237,000 for attorneys’ fees. The jury verdict has been slightly reduced because Moss and Freeman previously settled another part of their lawsuit, against One America News Network and others.

Giuliani also said the court can say, in its final judgment, that he made more than a dozen defamatory statements about Moss and Freeman that hurt them, and that his “conduct was intentional, malicious, wanton and willful,” according to the filing.

By including those declarations in the court’s judgment, it will be more difficult for Giuliani to avoid paying Moss and Freeman by filing for bankruptcy.

The clock is likely to start soon for when the women may begin collecting what Giuliani owes them for their emotional distress, reputational harm and as punishment.

Moss and Freeman’s attorneys have told the court they would like to try to collect money and claim his assets as soon as possible, and not wait for a 30-day delay that is automatic in cases like these. Giuliani is expected to want to keep the 30-day delay.

“We are going to work very, very hard to ensure that they see every bit of money that Mr. Giuliani has available to him to pay and satisfy this judgment,” John Langford, one of Moss and Freeman’s attorneys, told CNN’s Erin Burnett after the verdict.

“Getting a final judgment entered is the document you need to go to other jurisdictions where Mr. Giuliani has assets, New York, Florida, and … attach the judgment to his assets,” Langford added.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

