Key Trump legal dates to watch this week

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s legal woes will be in the spotlight this week with important court dates in the former president’s civil and criminal cases coming just days ahead of the first nominating contest of the 2024 election.

Here are key developments to watch this week.

Monday, January 8

Trump and the majority of the other defendants in the Georgia election subversion case face a motion deadline on Monday.

Tuesday, January 9

A federal appeals court in Washington, DC, will hold a hearing Tuesday on whether Trump has presidential immunity in the federal election subversion case.

The former president has made plans to attend the hearing.

A lower court has rejected Trump’s claims that that he was working in his official capacity as president to “ensure election integrity” when he allegedly undermined the 2020 election results and therefore has immunity.

Wednesday, January 10

While former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attempt to position themselves as a Trump alternative at CNN’s Republican primary debate Wednesday, the GOP front-runner, who also qualified for the stage, has announced that he will skip the event and instead participate in a Fox News town hall.

CNN’s debate will take place at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Thursday, January 11

The judge in Trump’s New York civil fraud trial will hear closing arguments Thursday with hopes of issuing a ruling in the case by the end of the month – though Trump’s team has already appealed the judge’s summary judgement and will likely appeal his ruling in the trial itself.

Trump is expected to attend the closing arguments, multiple sources told CNN.

The New York attorney general is seeking more than $370 million from Trump and his co-defendants and to bar Trump from doing business in the state.

