Track the outstanding vote: See where votes in Iowa remain to be counted

(CNN) — The Iowa caucuses are officially underway. As results trickle in throughout the night, we’re tracking where CNN estimates show votes are left to be counted across Iowa.

Circle size is proportional to the share of total remaining votes estimated to be counted in each county. Data will be updated every 30 seconds.

Follow all the results from the Iowa Republican caucuses here.

