Hunter Biden will appear for closed-door deposition February 28 as part of GOP-led investigation

By Annie Grayer and Paula Reid, CNN

Hunter Biden will appear for a closed-door deposition on February 28 as part of House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan announced Thursday that the president’s son would appear before them.

“Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition on February 28, 2024. His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden’s testimony,” Comer and Jordan said.

The announcement comes after House Republicans and Hunter Biden’s legal team restarted negotiations to obtain his testimony.

Up until last week, House Republicans were moving forward with holding the president’s son in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to sit for a closed door deposition and insisting on a public hearing. But, Hunter Biden’s legal team sent a letter to Congress on Friday asking the committees to issue a new subpoena, which restarted the negotiations.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

