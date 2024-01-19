Biden says he’s hopeful immigration deal will land next week

By Kevin Liptak and Michael Williams, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden said he is hopeful a bipartisan immigration package will emerge next week in the Senate that could eventually unlock an impasse over his broader funding request for Ukraine aide.

Speaking to a group of mayors from across the country in the White House on Friday, Biden said he is seeking “massive changes” to US immigration rules. The president has maintained he is open to sweeping policy changes related to immigration to get the deal through. Republicans in Congress have blocked Biden’s request for tens of billions in new assistance for Ukraine as they seek a tightening of new border rules.

“My team has been at the table for weeks now with a bipartisan group of senators to negotiate a deal, including border, because I believe we need significant policy changes at the border, including changes in our asylum system to ensure that we have authorities we need to control the border. And I’m ready to act,” Biden the mayors Friday.

Biden met Wednesday with top congressional leaders to discuss the impact on the battlefield in Ukraine if US funding dried up.

He appeared optimistic Friday that a deal could soon be reached, as did top congressional leaders from both parties.

“I think next week we ought to be able to work out something, at least in the Senate. And I’m hopeful it’s going to be a bipartisan package of senators that are going to pass it, God willing,” Biden said.

He said the question remained whether House Speaker Mike Johnson would agree to the package.

“Now the question for the speaker and the House Republicans: Are they ready to act as well? They have to choose whether they want to solve a problem or keep weaponizing the issue to score political points against the president. I’m ready to solve the problem,” Biden said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.