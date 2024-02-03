US and UK strike Houthi targets in Yemen one day after US strikes in Iraq and Syria

By Oren Liebermann and Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — The US and UK have conducted strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen from air and surface platforms — including F/A-18s. At least 30 targets were struck across at least 10 locations, according to two US officials.

The targets include command and control; an underground weapons storage facility; and other weapons used by the Houthis to target international shipping lanes, one official said.

Earlier Saturday, the US struck six Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles before they were launched toward the Red Sea, US Central Command said.

The strikes on consecutive days come as the Biden administration has a “multi-tiered” response to a drone attack that killed three US service members and wounded scores more last weekend.

Seeking to avoid a regional war with Tehran, the US has not targeted Iran directly, instead going after some of its most powerful proxies in the region. It is an indirect way of trying to send a message to Iran’s leadership, which has grown increasingly nervous about the actions of some of the militant organizations it backs, CNN has reported. Iran funds, arms and supplies these groups to different degrees, but its leadership does not control them directly.

The strikes in Yemen are distinct from the attacks in Iraq and Syria: The former is a response to ongoing Houthi attacks on international shipping lanes and US warships in the Red Sea, while the latter is a retaliation for a deadly attack on US troops. But both target Iranian-backed groups in the Middle East.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

