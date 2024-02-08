Speaker Mike Johnson reverses course and will not endorse Matt Rosendale for Senate in Montana after blowback

By Melanie Zanona and Manu Raju, CNN

House Speaker Mike Johnson has informed several Republicans on Thursday morning that he will not endorse Rep. Matt Rosendale for a US Senate race in Montana after all, according to two sources familiar.

Johnson talked to one senator, as well as a congressman, about his plans.

The reversal comes after Punchbowl reported earlier Thursday that Johnson was preparing to back Rosendale, which prompted some swift blowback for the speaker, sources said.

The move would have put Johnson sharply at odds with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, who are both supporting Republican candidate Tim Sheehy to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in what is seen as a critical race for the GOP’s effort to flip the Senate.

There’s concern among Republicans that if Rosendale — a hard right Republican who has lost statewide before — wins the primary, that they will be far less likely to win the seat in November.

Rosendale has not announced a candidacy for Senate but is expected to jump into the race soon.

