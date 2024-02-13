How each US House member voted on impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas

By Matt Stiles and Gillian Roberts, CNN

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday impeached Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. It is unlikely Mayorkas will be charged in the Democratic-controlled Senate, and Senate Democrats are still weighing how to respond.

Republican leadership alleges the agency leader committed “high crimes and misdemeanors,” including “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and allegedly making “false statements.” A previous impeachment attempt failed in the House last Tuesday.

This is only the second time in US history a member of the president’s Cabinet has been impeached. The first time was in 1876 when Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached in the House but acquitted in the Senate.

Here’s how each member of the House voted. Filter and sort the table to find your representative.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.