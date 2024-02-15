Former FBI informant charged with lying about the Bidens’ role in Ukraine business

By Hannah Rabinowitz and Evan Perez, CNN

(CNN) — Special counsel David Weiss charged a former FBI informant with lying about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s involvement in business dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

Alexander Smirnov, 43, is facing charges in connection with lying to the FBI and creating false records. He was arrested Thursday at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, after his arrival in the US from overseas, and will make his initial appearance in federal court Thursday afternoon.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

