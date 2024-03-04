Jack Teixeira pleads guilty to leaking sensitive national defense information

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of posting a trove of highly classified intelligence reports and other documents on social media pleaded guilty on Monday to willfully retaining and disseminating national defense information.

Jack Teixeira, 22, pleaded guilty to all six counts he faced under the espionage act during a hearing Monday morning.

Teixeira has agreed to sit for a debrief with members of the intelligence community and the Department of Defense, court documents say, as well as turn over all relevant documents he has or knows the location of.

In exchange, prosecutors have said that they will ask a judge to impose a sentence of 200 months in prison, or over 16 years. The hefty sentence recommendation is far less time than the potential decades-long prison sentence he could have faced had he not struck a deal. Prosecutors have also promised not to charge Teixeira with additional counts under the Espionage Act, according to court documents.

The final sentence will ultimately be decided by a federal judge during in September. The Massachusetts native has been in custody since he was first arrested in April 2023.

The document leak rocked the intelligence world when it first came to light last year. The leak raised questions about the US government’s classified vetting process, as officials grappled with how a 21-year-old computer specialist who prosecutors say had an arsenal of weapons and history of violent rhetoric could obtain a top-secret security clearance.

It also revealed what defense and intelligence sources said at the time were glaring weaknesses in how the Pentagon safeguards its most sensitive secrets.

Teixeira stood between his two defense lawyers as he pleaded guilty Monday morning. He wore an orange prison jumpsuit and rosary around his neck. Behind Teixeira sat family members and supporters, including his father.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.