RNC lays off dozens of staffers days after Trump’s team takes over

(CNN) — The Republican National Committee began laying off dozens of staffers on Monday, days after Donald Trump’s handpicked team took the reins of the organization, according to two Republican operatives with knowledge of the dismissals.

The layoffs affect staffers across multiple departments including data, communications and the political operation, the sources said. The cuts also go beyond senior staff to vendors and mid-level employees, one of the Republican operatives said. Vendor contracts will likely be cut as well.

Some staff who were asked to resign could reapply for jobs at the organization.

It’s not unusual for there to be staff turnover at a national committee after that committee’s party has a de facto or official presidential nominee, but the depths of these cuts go beyond the norm and underscore the lackluster fundraising the committee has experienced lately.

Last week the body of 168 RNC members elected Michael Whatley, the North Carolina Republican Party chairman, its new chairperson, succeeding Ronna McDaniel. Chris LaCivita, co-campaign manager of the Trump campaign, has also come into the RNC as its chief operating officer while continuing to work at the campaign. LaCivita quickly brought on Sean Cairncross, who has held positions at the organization, as his number two.

