Hunter Biden trial on federal gun charges set for June 3

(CNN) — Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, will go on trial for gun-related charges on June 3, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

If it holds, the early-June trial date could pit the president’s son in back-to-back trials in the two cases brought by Weiss. In addition to the gun case, Hunter Biden faces nine tax-related charges in California over an alleged conspiracy across several years to avoid paying over $1 million in taxes and is set to go to trial in the case on June 20.

In Delaware, Hunter Biden has been charged with unlawfully purchasing a revolver while using illicit drugs, allegedly lying on federal forms about his drug use when he bought the weapon.

Special counsel David Weiss brought three gun-related charges against Hunter Biden last year after a plea agreement – which covered the gun case as well as a tax case against him – fell apart during a hearing last summer.

Prosecutors believe their case will last three to four days and Hunter Biden’s attorneys expect their case to potentially go over two days.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his lawyers have filed several motions arguing that the case should be thrown out, saying that the original plea agreement with prosecutors is still valid.

During a status conference Wednesday, Judge Maryellen Noreika told the parties she was “working through the motions” filed by Hunter Biden.

“We’re trying to get something out as soon as we can,” the judge said. “I haven’t completely figured out what I’m going to do with all of them.”

