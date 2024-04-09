Skip to Content
Appeals judge denies Trump’s request to delay start of hush money trial so he can challenge gag order

Published 10:34 AM

By Jeremy Herb, Kara Scannell and Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — An appeals court judge has denied former President Donald Trump’s request to delay the start of his New York hush money trial so he can challenge the gag order imposed by Judge Juan Merchan.

New York Associate Justice Cynthia Kern denied the application for an interim stay just minutes after hearing arguments on the matter Tuesday.

A full appeals court panel will still consider Trump’s petition, though it will not delay the start of the trial.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN Newsource

