Biden says Trump constitutes biggest threat to US democracy

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden said in an interview aired Tuesday that his predecessor Donald Trump represents the biggest threat to democracy in the United States, citing Trump’s actions during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and his calls to release from prison those involved in the attack.

Asked what constitutes “the primary threat to freedom and democracy at home,” Biden answered bluntly: “Donald Trump.”

“Donald Trump talks, uses phrases like you’re gonna – eviscerate the Constitution, he’s going to be a dictator on day one. The idea that he would sit in the office – and I’ll show you before you leave – off the Oval Office and watch for hours the attack on the Capitol, and the destruction and the mayhem and people were killed, the police officers who died, and call them political heroes, to call them patriots, and say that if he gets elected he’s going to free them all, because they’re being held illegally?” Biden said in the interview with Univision, which was taped at the White House last week.

“And think of the things he says, look at the way he talks about minority populations, Hispanics, talking about them being — anyway. It’s just, I can’t think of any other time in my lifetime, in history that’s occurred, that you’ve had somebody that had this kind of attitude,” Biden continued. “He says he’s going to be a dictator on day one? No one doesn’t believe him.”

The rare sit-down interview is set to air on the Spanish-language network Tuesday evening. Biden has sought to make issues of democracy central to his reelection campaign as he draws a contrast with Trump.

Both Trump and Biden have used the events on January 6 to make their case to voters. Trump has opened his rallies with a recording of January 6 prisoners singing the national anthem and calls the rioters “people who love our country” and “hostages unfairly imprisoned for long periods of time.”

Biden has long argued Trump’s return to the White House would amount to a grave threat to democracy, and images from January 6 opened the video announcing his reelection plans a year ago. He’s also delivered several speeches on the topic, including on the third anniversary of the Capitol riot earlier this year.

Preserving democracy was also a central theme of Biden’s 2020 campaign, and his aides have said they expect it to be a main feature of his reelection effort.

Trump has been indicted on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election ahead of the January 6 riot. He pleaded not guilty.

In remarks at fundraisers, Biden has voiced outrage that Trump reportedly watched the January 6 attack on television from the dining room off the Oval Office, refusing aides’ entreaties to deliver a statement denouncing the violence.

He’s similarly issued warnings about Trump’s rhetoric heading into this year’s election, including comments last month about a “bloodbath” should Biden win a second term.

“Trump says if he loses again in November there will be a bloodbath. What the hell’s wrong with this guy?” Biden asked at a fundraiser in late March.

