Right-wing backlash grows against Johnson’s foreign aid plan as another GOP lawmaker threatens his speakership

By Manu Raju, Melanie Zanona, Haley Talbot and Lauren Fox, CNN

Republican hardliners are growing angry at House Speaker Mike Johnson’s complex plan to advance billions of dollars in foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, as another GOP congressman indicated support for ousting Johnson from his speakership over his handling of the issue.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky told Republican colleagues behind closed doors Tuesday morning that he’s going to cosponsor the motion to vacate Johnson from his position, according to GOP members in the room. A source added that Massie warned the speaker he should resign.

The comments highlight a significant escalation of the far right’s threat to Johnson’s leadership that have dogged the Louisiana Republican since Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia filed a resolution to vacate the chair last month.

Massie was booed by his Republican colleagues after he made this announcement, according to one of the sources, and then GOP Rep. Trent Kelly of Mississippi stood up and criticized Massie, saying it’s “wrong” to not back the speaker.

“I just told Mike Johnson in conference that I’m cosponsoring the Motion to Vacate that was introduced by (Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker,” Massie wrote on X following the meeting.

Massie’s comments show how Johnson would likely need to rely on Democratic votes to pass his foreign aid package – as well as potentially to save his job – as Republicans control only a razor thin majority, and efforts to send foreign aid to Ukraine have divided the GOP.

The text of the plan has not been released, so House Democrats are still weighing whether to bail out Johnson – or stand up against it and pressure Republicans to instead take up the $95 billion Senate package that Johnson has sidelined for two months. House Democrats met Tuesday morning.

The first problem for Johnson: Approving the rule that governs floor debate, a procedural step that allows legislation to be passed by a majority vote. For decades, these rules have been approved along straight-party lines, but GOP divisions have derailed rules seven times this Congress and stymied its agenda.

At least one Republican – Greene – said she will vote against the rule. Several others told CNN they are still considering how they’d vote.

In making his announcement Monday, the Louisiana Republican predicted the House will vote Friday evening on the separate bills.

In November, the House passed a bill to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, but Democrats objected to the fact that the bill did not include aid for Ukraine and would enact funding cuts to the Internal Revenue Service.

The Senate passed its bill in February – a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with assistance for Ukraine, Israel and other priorities.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

