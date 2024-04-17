Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

How every senator voted on the rejection of Mayorkas impeachment charges

By
Published 3:42 PM

By Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — The US Senate on Wednesday voted to end the impeachment case against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, bypassing with procedural votes the first attempt by Congress to oust a Cabinet secretary in more than a century and a half.

The pair of votes, which split along partisan lines, swiftly killed a Senate trial that had only just begun, with Democrats and three independents voting to stop the process. The Republican-controlled House impeached Mayorkas in February.

The senators voted 51-48 against considering the first article of impeachment, with one Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, voting present. The vote to kill the second article split 51-49, with Murkowski siding with her party. Three independent senators — Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Angus King of Maine and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — sided with the Democrats on both votes.

Sort or filter the table below to see how individual senators voted on the rejection of each article.

