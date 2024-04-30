House Democrats announce they would save Speaker Mike Johnson if Marjorie Taylor Greene triggers her effort to oust him

By Haley Talbot, CNN

House Democratic leadership announced Tuesday that Democrats would kill an effort to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson from his position, amid threats from Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other hardliners.

“At this moment, upon completion of our national security work, the time has come to turn the page on this chapter of Pro-Putin Republican obstruction. We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion to Vacate the Chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed,” the leaders wrote in a statement.

The Democratic leaders announced the decision at the conclusion of their caucus meeting Tuesday morning as House Republicans have told CNN the effort behind the motion to vacate Johnson’s speakership is “dead.”

