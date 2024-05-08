House votes to block Greene’s resolution to oust Johnson from speakership

By Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson and Haley Talbot, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The House voted quickly Wednesday evening to kill Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resolution to oust Speaker Mike Johnson from his leadership post.

The vote on a motion to table succeeded with the help of Democrats, sparing Johnson from losing the speakership. The vote was 359 to 43.

In the wake of Johnson’s push to pass a major foreign aid package over the objections of hardline conservatives, House Democratic leadership announced that Democrats would help Johnson keep his job by voting to table.

Greene and Johnson – as well as Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky – met over several days earlier this week, where Greene outlined her concerns with Johnson’s leadership and her priorities. The House was on the verge of recessing for the week when Greene pulled up her motion to vacate the chair, which started a two-legislative-day clock for GOP leaders to hold a vote on her measure.

House Republicans were completely caught off guard by Greene’s decision to trigger her motion, multiple Republican sources told CNN. GOP leadership did not see this coming and thought after the two productive meetings between Johnson and Greene that there was at least more time before any next steps were taken, the sources added.

“I was shocked,” GOP Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia told CNN.

