Trump asks NY appeals court to expedite the appeal of the gag order in hush money case

(CNN) — Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a New York appeals court to rule on their challenge to the gag order limiting what the former president can say about witnesses in the criminal hush money trial, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump’s legal team filed an order to show cause Wednesday, which has been sealed. The Manhattan district attorney’s office has opposed the filing, according to the docket.

Trump’s lawyers are urging the full panel of appellate judges to rule on the constitutionality of the gag order, people familiar with the matter say.

Previously, Trump’s lawyers asked an appeals court judge to take emergency action and stop the trial so they could appeal the gag order. After hearing oral argument, the appeals court judge denied the request and both sides were ordered to file written briefs. No decision was issued.

Trump’s attorneys are now asking the appellate panel to expedite their ruling on whether the gag order is constitutional.

Judge Juan Merchan has found Trump has violated the gag order 10 times and fined him $10,000 for public statements Trump made about certain witnesses and the jury. Earlier this week, the judge warned Trump if he violates it again, he may be forced to sanction him with incarceration. Merchan said the fines did not appear to be serving as a deterrent and the violations threatened the rule of law.

