Political consultant behind fake Biden AI robocall pleads not guilty to first six charges

(CNN) — The political consultant behind a robocall that used artificial intelligence to impersonate President Joe Biden pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the first six charges he faces in New Hampshire, according to a court spokesperson.

Steven Kramer, who worked for Rep. Dean Phillips’ longshot Democratic primary campaign against Biden, previously admitted that he was behind the robocall. On the call, a voice that sounds like the president urged more than 20,000 voters not to vote in the January primary and instead “save” their vote for the November election. Phillips’ campaign denied having any role in the robocalls and distanced itself from Kramer.

On Wednesday, Kramer appeared in Belknap County Superior Court where he’s charged with three counts of felony voter suppression and three misdemeanor counts of impersonation of a candidate.

Kramer, 55, faces a total of 26 criminal charges across several New Hampshire counties where some of the voters who received the robocalls reside, according to court documents previously obtained by CNN.

Judge Elizabeth Leonard ordered Kramer to post $10,000 cash bail, which prosecutors had requested.

Kramer’s attorney argued that he is not a flight risk, emphasizing that he’s been responsive throughout the case and was voluntarily interviewed by The Federal Communications Commission, which is also fining Kramer $6 million for using call-spoofing technology that violated federal caller-ID laws.

“He’s reached out and wanted to be part of this,” defense attorney Tom Reid said. “Throughout this, the statements that have been attributed to him in the press say this is a man who wants to be heard, who wants to have his day in court.”

CNN’s Jack Forrest, Rashard Rose and Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.

