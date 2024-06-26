READ: Supreme Court ruling allowing White House to press social media companies to remove disinformation
By CNN staff
(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the White House and federal agencies such as the FBI may continue to urge social media platforms to take down content the government views as disinformation, handing the Biden administration a technical if important election-year victory.
Read the full ruling below:
