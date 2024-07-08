New Trump-backed platform softening abortion language is approved by GOP convention panel

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — The new Republican Party platform, which softens the party’s language on abortion, was overwhelmingly adopted Monday by the convention’s platform committee, Donald Trump’s campaign announced in a news release.

Earlier in the day, the former president approved the updated platform, which is called “America First: A Return to Common Sense,” a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The new platform represents a shift in several areas, reflecting Trump’s policy agenda, including a focus on immigration and less attention on the national debt, the source added.

The platform will be taken up at the full party convention, which begins in Milwaukee next week.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.