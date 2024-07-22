Harris secures enough delegate endorsements to win the Democratic presidential nomination

By Ethan Cohen, Molly English, Matt Holt and Sydney Topf, CNN

(CNN) — Kamala Harris has the support of enough Democratic delegates to win the party’s nomination for president, according to CNN’s delegate estimate.

While endorsements from delegates continue to come in, the vice president has now been backed by well more than the 1,976 pledged delegates she’ll need to win the nomination on the first ballot.

Harris crossed the threshold amid a wave of endorsements from state delegations Monday evening.

These endorsements are not binding and with President Joe Biden out of the race, delegates are free to vote for the candidate of their choice.

CNN’s count comes from public statements of support from delegates and state delegations, CNN reporting and conversations with delegates. Endorsements from state delegations are counted as unanimous support for Harris unless we’ve received other information.

Under a plan outlined by Democratic officials Monday, delegates are expected to vote to confirm Harris as the nominee by August 7.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.