Bob Menendez will resign his US Senate seat effective August 20, sources say

(CNN) — Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey will resign his seat effective August 20, according to multiple sources familiar with the plan.

In July, Menendez was convicted of 16 counts — including bribery, extortion, wire fraud, obstruction of justice and acting as a foreign agent — for his role in a yearslong bribery scheme.

Tuesday’s developments mark a major moment in the New Jersey senator’s dramatic political downfall and will bring an end to his scandal-plagued tenure in the Senate. Menendez had faced mounting pressure from within his own party to resign or face the threat of expulsion from the Senate.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who has been among those calling for Menendez to resign, has previously said that he will make a temporary appointment to the seat if a vacancy arises. Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw are set to face off in the November general election for the seat. Menendez, who had been up for reelection this year, had previously filed to run as an independent. Menendez did not immediately say whether he still intends to run as an independent.

Menendez, who faces sentencing on October 29, has maintained he never violated his public oath and has said he has never been anything “but a patriot of my country and for my country.”

“Obviously, I’m deeply, deeply disappointed by the jury’s decision,” Menendez told reporters outside the courtroom after he was found guilty. “I have every faith that the law and the facts did not sustain that decision and that we will be successful upon appeal.”

In the aftermath of the conviction, calls for Menendez to resign grew louder, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer among the voices on Capitol Hill urging the senator to step down.

“In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign,” Schumer said in a statement.

Menendez stepped down as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last year, but had long rejected calls to resign his US Senate seat.

