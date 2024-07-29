Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper removes himself from Harris VP consideration

<i>Allison Joyce/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at a Biden Harris campaign event at James B. Dudley High School on July 11
Allison Joyce/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at a Biden Harris campaign event at James B. Dudley High School on July 11
By
Published 5:20 PM

By MJ Lee and Jeff Zeleny, CNN

(CNN) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has taken himself out of consideration to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ potential running mate, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

Cooper, viewed as one of the top contenders for the role, is said to have expressed concern about going through the veepstakes process at age 67. There has also been concern among some Democrats about Mark Robinson, the state’s Republican lieutenant governor whom the state constitution says would perform the governor’s duties when the governor is absent from the state.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Cooper. The Harris campaign declined to comment.

The governor’s decision to pull his name from consideration as Harris’ running mate is only the latest sign that the search has entered a new phase, two people familiar with the matter said.

Cooper, the oldest candidate under consideration, had the longest standing relationship with Harris. But his age was thought to be at odds with Harris’ push for a vigorous, younger ticket, the sources said.

Polling and research is underway for other top contenders, sources said, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

A decision could come within the week – but is expected before August 7.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content