First on CNN: Cyberattack hits blood-donation nonprofit OneBlood

By Sean Lyngaas, CNN

(CNN) — A cyberattack has hit a blood-donation nonprofit that serves hundreds of hospitals in the southeastern US, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The hack has raised concerns about potential impacts on OneBlood’s service to some hospitals, the sources said, and the incident is being investigated as a potential ransomware attack.

An “outage” of OneBlood’s software system is impacting the nonprofit’s ability to ship “blood products” to hospitals in Florida, according to an advisory sent to health care providers by the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center, a cyberthreat-sharing group, and reviewed by CNN. OneBlood has been manually labeling blood products as the nonprofit recovers from the incident, the advisory said.

OneBlood did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The nonprofit serves more than 300 hospitals in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North and South Carolina, according to its website.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.