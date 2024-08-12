RFK Jr. denied ballot access in New York after judge rules his petition invalid

By Aaron Pellish, CNN

(CNN) — A New York judge ruled on Monday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s ballot-access petition in the state is invalid, delivering the first major blow to the independent presidential candidate’s bid for nationwide ballot access.

The judge accepted the arguments made by Democratic voters and supported by Clear Choice PAC, a group seeking to combat third party candidates, which claimed Kennedy violated state law by listing a New York address as his residence on the petition despite living in California.

This comes as Kennedy also faces ballot challenges in other states. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ office said Monday that Kennedy and Cornel West are facing objections to their ballot access petitions in her state.

