New Jersey governor announces he will appoint his former chief of staff to replace Menendez in Senate

By Clare Foran, CNN

(CNN) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Friday that he will appoint George Helmy, his former chief of staff, to the US Senate, to replace Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who is stepping down next week after being convicted on federal corruption charges.

Helmy is poised to serve out the remainder of Menendez’s term, which ends at the beginning of next year. In November, voters will elect a successor to serve out the next term. New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim is the Democratic nominee for the seat and is the heavy favorite in a race against Republican Curtis Bashaw, a hotel developer.

“Crucially, George will be serving in the role on a temporary basis,” Murphy said on Friday at a news conference. “George will hold this office until the voters of New Jersey have a chance to choose the next United States Senator for a full, six-year term in this year’s election, on November 5.”

“George is the ideal leader to take on this role,” Murphy said. “He is the model of integrity that we need to help restore the public’s trust in our state’s leadership.”

“No elected official is above the law,” the governor said. “When leaders violate the public trust, the people can and will replace them.”

The governor also highlighted the historic nature of the appointment.

“As the proud son of two Egyptian-American immigrants … George will also make history as the only Arab American senator serving in the 118th Congress,” Murphy said.

Menendez will resign his seat effective August 20, according to a copy of his resignation letter obtained by CNN.

In July, Menendez was convicted of 16 counts — including bribery, extortion, wire fraud, obstruction of justice and acting as a foreign agent — for his role in a yearslong bribery scheme.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Gregory Krieg contributed to this report.

