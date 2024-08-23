Skip to Content
READ: RFK Jr. court filing withdrawing from PA ballot access challenge

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a news conference in Arizona about
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a news conference in Arizona about "the present historical moment and his path forward."
By CNN Staff

(CNN) — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a court filing in Pennsylvania that he was withdrawing from a ballot access challenge in the state and raised questions over whether he was endorsing Donald Trump.

While the filing stated that Kennedy was withdrawing the challenge “as a result of today’s endorsement” of the former president, a Kennedy campaign spokesperson said he had not done so and the attorney-made filing had not been “reviewed by the campaign.”

Still, in public remarks, Kennedy said Friday that he would “throw (his) support to President Trump.”

Read the court filing in full below.

