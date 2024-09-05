Trump’s expected new economic plans to include a government efficiency commission first proposed by Elon Musk, source says

By Alayna Treene, Tami Luhby and Steve Contorno, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to unveil a slate of new economic plans Thursday during his remarks at the Economic Club of New York, including proposing the creation of a presidential commission focused on government efficiency first proposed by Elon Musk, a source familiar with his speech told CNN.

The commission would conduct “a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government,” Trump is expected to announce, and would be tasked with finding and eliminating fraud, the source said.

Trump is also expected to outline new proposals aimed at tackling government regulations, including those aimed at energy production, and to vow to withdraw unspent funds appropriated during the Biden administration. His speech will also address his recent embrace of cryptocurrency and reaffirm his plan to place sweeping tariffs on imports.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Trump’s planned announcement, which comes just days before he and Vice President Kamala Harris face off Tuesday in Pennsylvania for their presidential debate.

Trump, along with Republicans, has sought to rescind funding boosts contained in recent legislation that Democrats have pushed through Congress, including the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which funneled about $80 billion over 10 years to the Internal Revenue Service and put in place a wide array of climate measures. Congressional Republicans have already succeeded in paring back $20 billion of the IRS funds.

Trump and congressional Republicans have long pointed to combating waste, fraud and abuse as ways to save the federal government money. But that refrain is “often an excuse to do nothing,” said Marc Goldwein, senior policy director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Trump’s proposed commission would have to be given a broad mandate to review the largest federal spending programs – Social Security, Medicare and defense – to be most effective, Goldwein said.

The commission proposal follows a recent conversation between Trump and Musk on X, during which the Tesla CEO suggested that the former president should create such a group in an effort to tackle inflation and appoint him to it.

“I’d love it,” Trump responded at the time.

Drawing a contrast with Harris

The Trump campaign, which views the economy as its top issue ahead of the November election, planned the former president’s Thursday address in an effort to contrast his economic plans with those of Harris, Trump advisers said.

Harris has in recent days unveiled a slew of economic proposals, including measures aimed at aiding small businesses and at making housing, groceries, child-rearing and health care more affordable for the middle class and working Americans.

Many hew closely to President Joe Biden’s platform, but Harris has also put her own stamp on them in an effort to be more populist but not dampen economic growth and innovation. While she supports hiking the corporate tax rate to 28%, from the 21% rate set by Trump’s 2017 tax law, Harris did not follow Biden’s lead in calling for an increase in the long-term capital gains rate to 39.6% for the highest earners. Instead, she wants to lift the levy to 28% for those making more than $1 million a year.

Economic issues, which posed a notable weak point in polling for Biden before he exited the White House race and endorsed Harris, remain the topic most often cited by voters when asked what matters to their choice for president. An average of 39% of likely voters across the six top battleground states chose the economy as their top issue, recent CNN polling found.

In the days leading up to Trump’s speech, members of the former president’s policy team, including adviser Vince Haley, began reaching out to a series of business leaders and CEOs inquiring about what Trump should focus on during his Thursday address, sources familiar with the calls told CNN. One such conversation focused specifically on taxes and recommendations for being more aggressive toward countering China, one of the sources said.

As Trump prepares to lay out his economic plans, Harris’ campaign will argue that the former president’s proposals would cost “trillions” of dollars and disproportionately hurt the middle class.

In a memo obtained by CNN, Brian Nelson, a top economic adviser to Harris, contends that Trump’s economic policies would “serve billionaires and big corporations” and his proposals would lead to “massive tax windfalls” for the wealthy.

Trump has promised another tax rate cut for businesses if he is elected again, as well as the elimination of taxes on tipped wages. He has also proposed sweeping tariffs across the economy in hopes it will generate revenue to pay for these new cuts and encourage more investments in the US.

As CNN and others have reported, many economic experts warn that a broad and unprecedented hike in tariffs could cause considerable harm and lead to a sharp spike in prices on goods for Americans and kill jobs.

“But Donald Trump is denying this broad, bipartisan consensus, ‘hoping that most economic analyses of his ideas are dead wrong’ and blatantly lying to the American people about the severe costs and consequences of his economic plans,” Nelson, who until recently served as the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, wrote in the memo, which the campaign intends to release as Trump speaks Thursday.

