Speaker Mike Johnson’s government funding plan already crumbling with at least 6 GOP no votes

By Annie Grayer, Manu Raju, Haley Talbot, Lauren Fox and Morgan Rimmer, CNN

Washington (CNN) — House Speaker Mike Johnson’s government funding plan is already crumbling with enough Republicans opposed to the resolution to sink it, and more warning the speaker will have to abandon his initial proposal to keep the government open.

At least six House Republicans have said they are against Johnson’s plan to attach a controversial bill to bar noncitizens from voting in US elections to a six-month government funding resolution, enough GOP opposition to block Johnson’s proposal given the party’s narrow margin in the House and that the proposal lacks support from Democrats.

GOP Reps. Greg Steube of Florida, Cory Mills of Florida, Jim Banks of Indiana, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Matt Rosendale of Montana have all come out against the plan – known as a continuing resolution, or CR – that is scheduled to be voted on Wednesday.

Steube told CNN, “I have never voted for a CR, and I don’t plan to moving forward.”

Mills said Monday he informed the House GOP leadership team “I will be a no.”

Banks and Burchett confirmed to CNN that they are opposed to Johnson’s plan.

While Massie and Rosendale posted statements declaring their opposition to Johnson’s proposal.

After GOP lawmakers started to voice their opposition to his proposal, Johnson appeared less confident in the prospects of his plan passing, telling CNN on Monday night, “We will find out” if it will pass when it is scheduled for a vote on Wednesday.

“We will have some more conversations tonight,” the Louisiana Republican added. “I am very confident in the principle of what we are doing and hopefully it will get across,” Johnson said.

Just hours earlier, Johnson was singing a different tune.

“Let’s see if they have the guts to tell the American people they want illegals to vote in these elections,” Johnson told CNN earlier on Monday about the Senate.

Pressed further, Johnson maintained, “There is no fallback position. This is a righteous fight.”

In a closed-door meeting on Monday with his leadership team, Johnson went even further.

“He made it really clear that this is the plan, this is what we are going with, he’s not going to entertain anything else,” GOP Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan said of Johnson’s posture in the meeting. “This is his line in the sand.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.