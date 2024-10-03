GOP Rep. Lawler acknowledges darkening his face as part of Michael Jackson Halloween costume after photo surfaces

By Annie Grayer and Haley Talbot, CNN

Washington (CNN) — New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler acknowledged that he darkened his face as part of a Michael Jackson Halloween costume, which he called an “homage”, after The New York Times reported Thursday that he wore blackface as a college student in 2006.

In a statement to CNN, Lawler explained: “My costume was intended as the sincerest form of flattery, a genuine homage to one of my childhood idols since I was a little kid trying to moonwalk through my Mom’s kitchen. I am a student of history and for anyone who takes offense to the photo, I am sorry. All you can do is live and learn, and I appreciate everyone’s grace along the way.”

The New York Times published a photo Thursday of Lawler dressed up as Jackson at a social gathering in 2006.

“He is wearing a black shirt and a red jacket and, in one photo, is striking a signature Jackson dance pose. His face has also been visibly darkened,” the Times reported. The congressman told the Times that he used bronzer borrowed from classmates on his face.

Lawler is running against Democratic former Rep. Mondaire Jones, the race will be one of the biggest tests for Democrats in the state. Several Republican lawmakers – including Lawler – are defending seats Democrats see as key pickup opportunities in their quest to take back control of the House where Republicans have a very slim majority.

