Misleading text messages from ‘voter mobilization’ group create confusion in key swing states

(CNN) — Thousands of voters in Pennsylvania received a confusing text message this weekend claiming they already voted in the 2024 presidential election.

“Records show you voted,” the message said, directing people to an official website with information about polling places and early on-demand voting in the state.

The organization behind the texts, AllVote, said the messages contained errors and should have told voters they had cast their ballots in 2022 and directed them to a link with information about voting in 2024. However, “in 2022” was left out, causing confusion. A spokesperson said the misleading text was followed by an apology message, though those who had replied “STOP” or marked the first message as spam may not have received it.

It’s the latest case of misleading or incorrect election-related information being disseminated by the group, which has been flagged by officials from across the country – including in the key swing states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Arizona – as a scam.

“Voters should be more cautious as we get closer to the November 5th Election, as other bad actors may attempt to send similar phishing emails/texts,” the Pennsylvania Department of State warned this summer after voters in Northampton County received confusing messages from AllVote claiming there was an issue with their voter registration status.

AllVote – which, according to its website, works to “mobilize progressive voters,” by providing information on how to vote – told CNN it doesn’t engage in phishing because it doesn’t collect data or send out links that solicit personal information.

AllVote spokesperson Charlotte Clymer told CNN the organization estimates “several thousand registered voters were affected by our error” – referring to the text messages received by Pennsylvania voters over the weekend.

The texts, Clymer said, were an “unfortunate copy-editing error by staff working long hours,” and the organization has made its “approval process substantially more rigorous to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

The controversy in the Keystone State comes just a few days after the Wisconsin Election Commission criticized AllVote over another misleading text message campaign. The group previously sent thousands of Wisconsin voters text messages that had a link to the wrong election website, leading to complaints to the commission.

The Wisconsin Election Commission reviewed text messages from AllVote that provided a link to “what at first appeared to be the voter’s municipal website but was incorrect,” the commission said. Meagan Wolfe, the commission administrator, said groups like AllVote often attempt to represent themselves as an official source of election information, and “voters should be very careful when dealing with this type of unsolicited outreach, as the information being put forth is often inaccurate and misleading.”

Clymer told CNN last week that about 15,000 Wisconsin voters received texts from the group linking to the voting website for the wrong municipality, out of 750,000 total voters they contacted.

“We take every step to ensure we don’t send voters incorrect information,” Clymer said, adding that “we never represent ourselves as election officials.”

Little is known about the group, its founders or financial backers. A super PAC by the same name registered with the FEC earlier this month but hasn’t yet reported any money raised or spent. Clymer declined to provide information about its funding.

Howie Stanger, who is listed as AllVote’s treasurer on the FEC filings, did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. Stanger is the founder of Pocketbook Strategies, which aims to support “progressive organizations who want to dream big,” according to LinkedIn.

If voters have questions or concerns about their ballot or the election process, they should consult official sources, said Philip Hensley-Robin, executive director of advocacy group Common Cause Pennsylvania.

“A week before the general election, with election misinformation and disinformation on the rise, we highly recommend that voters rely on trusted and official sources from state and county elections offices,” he said.

