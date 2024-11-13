Elise Stefanik, Trump’s pick for UN ambassador, declines to stand by previous support for Ukraine joining NATO

By Andrew Kaczynski, CNN

(CNN) — New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for US ambassador to the United Nations, is now refusing to stand by her previous push for Ukraine’s NATO membership — a stance she once framed as critical to regional stability.

Her office also declined to say whether she still believes Russia committed genocide in Ukraine, as she said in 2022.

In 2022, Stefanik urged NATO to admit the nation, especially as Russia’s invasion escalated. At the time, she argued for extensive military aid support, highlighting the Trump administration’s previous providing of Javelin missiles.

“I’ve seen how important Ukraine is for the region,” she said. “They need to be admitted into NATO and we need to do everything we can by providing them munitions and javelins, and remember, the javelins were supplied under the Trump administration.”

Her comments at the time reflected the strong pro-Ukraine stance that aligned with broad bipartisan support for Kyiv in the early days of the conflict.

Now, when asked if she still supports NATO membership for Ukraine, Stefanik’s spokesperson declined to specifically address her current position. Instead, her office signaled that she is aligning with Trump’s approach.

“Chairwoman Stefanik fully supports President Trump’s peace through strength policy agenda and will follow his lead as Commander in Chief on best practices to end the war in Ukraine,” her communications director, Ali Black, told CNN.

Stefanik’s non-answer on Ukraine’s possible NATO membership comes as public opinion on providing aid has shifted away from the early US support for Ukraine, with Trump and other Republicans voicing increasing skepticism about the role of American military and financial aid in the prolonged conflict that has gone on for more than two and a half years.

Stefanik’s actions in the House also have shifted with public opinion. She initially championed pro-Ukraine legislation and supported numerous sanctions against Russia along with multiple rounds of military aid for Ukraine. But in April, she voted against a $60 billion Ukraine aid package, citing concerns over the spending and saying it was better to prioritize the crisis at the southern border.

That stands at contrast with comments she made in April 2022, when she touted that she was among nearly 400 members of the US House of Representatives sanctioned by Russia, calling it a “badge of honor.” She described Russia’s actions as “genocide” against the Ukrainian people and labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin a “thug” and “war criminal.”

Her office declined to comment further when asked if she stood by her past comments that Russia was committing genocide in Ukraine.

