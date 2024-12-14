Pelosi undergoes successful hip replacement surgery after fall on stairs in Luxembourg



CNN

By Annie Grayer and Lauren Fox, CNN

(CNN) — Rep. Nancy Pelosi underwent a “successful” hip replacement surgery Saturday and is “well on the mend,” according to a spokesperson, one day after being hospitalized from an injury sustained during an official engagement in Luxembourg.

Pelosi was admitted to a hospital in Luxembourg as the result of a fall on the stairs, three sources told CNN. Pelosi’s office declined to comm﻿ent on how the California congresswoman was injured.

Pelosi, 84, is receiving “excellent care” from doctors and medical professionals, Ian Krager, the spokesperson, said in a statement Saturday.

The US military had medevaced the former House speaker from Luxembourg to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, according to a defense official. The medical center is a major military hospital that for years has treated US troops injured in combat.

“While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” Krager said Friday.

Pelosi is “currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history,” Krager said, adding that Pelosi “looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.”

The injury sustained by Pelosi came just days after longtime Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell tripped and fell at the US Capitol, spraining his wrist and cutting his face.

McConnell sustained a “minor cut to the face” and was “cleared to resume his schedule,” a spokesperson for the 82-year-old Kentucky Republican said in a statement Tuesday.

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand and Manu Raju contributed to this report.

