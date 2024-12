By CNN staff

(CNN) — The House Ethics Committee on Monday released a report that found evidence that former Rep. Matt Gaetz paid thousands of dollars for sex and drugs, including allegedly paying a 17-year-old girl for sex in 2017.

Read the report here:

Gaetz sued in federal court to prevent the report’s release. Read his lawsuit here:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.