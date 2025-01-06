Trump asks court to delay Friday’s sentencing for his hush money conviction

By Paula Reid and Jeremy Herb, CNN

New York (CNN) — Donald Trump is appealing Judge Juan Merchan’s two rulings that dismissed his attempts to toss his conviction in the hush money case, and the president-elect is seeking a stay of Friday’s scheduled sentencing.

Trump’s appeal comes on the same day that he will be certified as the winner of the 2024 election in Congress – and four years since he tried to overturn his election loss and his supporters rioted at the US Capitol.

On Friday, Merchan rejected Trump’s attempt to throw out his conviction because he’s been elected president, scheduling Trump’s sentencing in the hush money case for Friday – though Merchan made clear he would not sentence Trump to any jail time.

