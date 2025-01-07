How each member of the House voted on the Laken Riley Act

By Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — The House on Tuesday approved a GOP-led bill to require detention of undocumented migrants charged with certain crimes.

The bill, known as the “Laken Riley Act,” would require the detention of undocumented migrants charged with theft or burglary. The legislation is named after a Georgia student who was killed last year while she was out for a run. It faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

The House vote was 264 to 159, with 48 Democrats voting with Republicans in support.

