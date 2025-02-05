Trump taking action to ban transgender women from women’s sports

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is expected to take executive action Wednesday to deliver on a political issue central to his 2024 campaign: banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

Trump will sign an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” a White House official said, at an afternoon signing ceremony in the East Room.

The order is two-pronged, leaning on compliance with Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs or activities that receive funding from the federal government, as well as federal engagement with the private sector.

The official said that the new action will take the opposite position on Title IX from the Biden administration, which established a rule that schools are violating Title IX when they ban transgender students from participating on sports teams.

The Trump administration’s position on Title IX, the official said, is “if you’re going to have women’s sports, if you’re going to provide opportunities for women, then they have to be equally safe, equally fair, and equally private opportunities, and so that means that you’re going to preserve women’s sports for women.”

Some critics of transgender athletes claim they have an unfair advantage in sports, but that’s not what the research shows.

While research is limited and ongoing, a 2017 review in the peer-reviewed journal Sports Medicine found “no direct or consistent research” showing trans people have an athletic advantage.

A more recent October 2023 review of the research concluded that sex differences do develop following puberty, but many are “reduced, if not erased, over time by gender affirming hormone therapy.” Physical attributes that could work in a trans girls’ favor, like height or limb length, for example, appear to be “less malleable,” the study said, but it also pointed out that there are no efforts to restrict cisgender athletes who are taller than average or exceptionally gifted physically in any other way.

The White House official indicated that the administration will consider additional guidance, regulations and interpretations of Title IX, and will also push for investigations of schools that are not seen to be in compliance by the Department of Education. Schools that are not in compliance, the official later warned, are “putting their federal funding in jeopardy vis a vis the US government.”

The Trump administration also believes it has a “role to play” with sporting bodies, the official said, and plans to bring sporting organizations to the White House to “listen to the stories of female athletes and their parents.”

And there are plans to convene state attorneys general to enforce “laws on the books protecting women’s sports” at the state level, the official said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the official added, will be using bodies like the United Nations to promote the administration’s stance through reports on gender issues.

The executive action also calls for a review of visa policies: “If you are coming into the country and you are claiming that you are a woman, but you are a male here to compete against women, we’re going to be reviewing that for fraud,” the official said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.