Trump elected chair of the Kennedy Center by newly constituted board
By Jake Tapper, Pamela Brown and Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN
(CNN) — The newly constituted board of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has elected President Donald Trump as its chairman.
The vote, according to the president, was unanimous.
“It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!” Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social platform.
CNN has reached out to the Kennedy Center for comment.
Trump on Monday named Ric Grenell, a longtime confidant already serving in multiple administration positions, to lead the Kennedy Center on a temporary basis after declaring himself the institution’s chairman late last week.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
