Trump elected chair of the Kennedy Center by newly constituted board

By Jake Tapper, Pamela Brown and Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — The newly constituted board of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has elected President Donald Trump as its chairman.

The vote, according to the president, was unanimous.

“It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!” Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social platform.

CNN has reached out to the Kennedy Center for comment.

Trump on Monday named Ric Grenell, a longtime confidant already serving in multiple administration positions, to lead the Kennedy Center on a temporary basis after declaring himself the institution’s chairman late last week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.