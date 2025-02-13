READ: Resignation letter from acting US attorney in New York and DOJ’s response

By CNN staff

(CNN) — The acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle Sassoon, resigned from her position in a letter to the attorney general.

Sassoon’s letter ripped into the Justice Department over the decision to drop criminal charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove responded with a pointed letter of his own.

Read Sassoon’s resignation letter here:

Read Bove’s response here:

