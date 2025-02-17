Skip to Content
Four top deputies for Eric Adams have resigned, New York mayor says

By Gloria Pazmino and Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — Four top deputies for Eric Adams have resigned, the New York City mayor said in a statement Monday.

The four officials are Maria Torres-Springer, who served as first deputy mayor; Anne Williams-Isom, deputy mayor for health and human services; Meera Joshi, deputy mayor for operations; and Chauncey Parker, deputy mayor for public safety.

“I am disappointed to see them go, but given the current challenges, I understand their decision and wish them nothing but success in the future,” the mayor said in the statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

