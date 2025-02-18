Judge overseeing NYC Mayor Eric Adams case to consider DOJ motion to dismiss on Wednesday

By Kara Scannell and Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — The federal judge overseeing the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams has scheduled a hearing Wednesday to consider the Justice Department’s controversial motion to dismiss the charges.

This will be the first public faceoff since seven federal prosecutors, including the interim US attorney for the Southern District of New York, resigned in protest and four deputy mayors departed City Hall.

The Justice Department motion to dismiss the case was signed by prosecutors, including acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, on Friday. It said the case should be dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be revived, because of “risks of interference with the 2025 elections in New York City” and because continuing the case would “interfere with the defendant’s ability to govern in New York City” as he’s been denied access to sensitive information.

In an internal memo, Bove said they were concerned about the impact the case would have on Adams’ ability to support Trump’s immigration policies.

The hearing comes as calls continue to mount from top Democrats for the embattled Democratic mayor to step down or be removed from office.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Wednesday in front of district Judge Dale Ho, an appointee of President Joe Biden.

“At no time prior to, during, or after the meeting did we, Mayor Adams, or anyone else acting on behalf of Mayor Adams offer anything to the Department, or anyone else, in exchange for dismissal of the case. Nor did the Department, or anyone else, ever ask anything of us or the Mayor in exchange for dismissing the case. There was no quid pro quo. Period,” Alex Spiro and William Burck, attorneys for Adams wrote in a letter to the judge.

