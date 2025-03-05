Sylvester Turner, Democratic congressman and former Houston mayor, dies at 70

By Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — Rep. Sylvester Turner of Texas has died, according to Houston Mayor John Whitmire. He was 70.

“A remarkable public servant who impacted millions of people. He rose from poverty but never forgot where he came from. It is a terrible loss for the city and a personal loss for me. I ask Houstonians to celebrate his life,” Whitmire said in a statement posted by the City of Houston.

House Democratic leadership informed members of Turner’s death during a meeting Wednesday morning, according to a source in the room.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

