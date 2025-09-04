US designates two Ecuadorian criminal groups as foreign terrorist organizations

By Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood, CNN

(CNN) — The US State Department is designating two Ecuadorian criminal organizations as foreign terrorist organizations, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced in the country’s capital, Quito, on Thursday.

The designations of Los Lobos and Los Choneros “brings with it all sorts of options in the United States to work in conjunction with the government of Ecuador in the future to stamp these groups out,” Rubio said alongside Ecuador’s foreign minister.

The top US diplomat said the designations not only allow the US to impose sanctions, but also mean it can share intelligence with Ecuador “that can be actioned for potentially lethal operations.”

“It opens up the aperture for the amount of intelligence that we can now share, which is very valuable when you’re trying to wage war against these vicious animals,” Rubio continued.

The announcement of the designations comes days after the administration lethally struck a boat that it said was tied to the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, which it also designated as a foreign terrorist organization. Questions remain about the specifics of the strike and its legality.

Rubio also announced the US would provide $13.5 million “to help Ecuador improve its ability to provide security for its citizens, take on the combat drugs and crime.” The US will provide another $6 million in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for Ecuador’s Navy.

“These are all very important. We’re going to do more. There’s more coming, but that’s an important step that we wanted to take here today, and I’m proud to announce it,” Rubio said.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has said he would welcome foreign forces to help combat gangs. As CNN reported, there are preparations to host US forces in Ecuador.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.