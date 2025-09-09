Gallego seeks to block military funeral honors for pro-Trump rioter killed on January 6

By Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego will soon offer a resolution to block the Pentagon from offering military funeral honors for Ashli Babbitt, the Air Force veteran and pro-Donald Trump rioter who was shot and killed after breaching a sensitive area of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to a person familiar with the effort.

Gallego’s move comes after the US Air Force told Babbitt’s family last month that it would provide military funeral honors for her — a request that was initially denied under the Biden administration.

Gallego is expected to make the procedural move sometime on Wednesday, when he will also deliver floor remarks, the person said. Senate Republicans are expected to block the measure.

Gallego’s resolution states, “Ashli Babbitt’s actions on January 6, 2021, constitute disqualifying conduct under section 985 of title 10, United States Code, the rendering of military funeral honors to her would bring discredit upon the Air Force, and she is not eligible for such honors.”

The measure would also reaffirm that the Senate “rejects efforts to glorify or legitimize the actions of those who sought to overturn the Constitution of the United States.

The Arizona senator, who served in the US Marine Corps, blasted the Trump administration’s decision in August.

“I served in combat with 23 Marines that died for their country and deserved full military honors. Ashli Babbit deserves nothing, certainly not full military honors,” Gallego wrote on X.

Babbitt was shot by a Capitol Police officer while she was attempting to climb through a broken window inside the Capitol leading to the Speaker’s Lobby. The officer involved was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing related to the shooting.

In May, the Trump administration agreed to pay nearly $5 million to Babbit’s family in a wrongful death settlement.

Babbitt spent four years on active duty from 2004 to 2008 and then served in the Air Force Reserves from 2008 to 2010, and the Air National Guard from 2010 to 2016. She deployed to Afghanistan in 2005, Iraq in 2006, and the United Arab Emirates in 2012 and 2014. She was a member of the 113th Security Forces Squadron, 113th Wing, DC Air National Guard. The 113th Wing is charged with defending the National Capital Region and is nicknamed the “Capital Guardians.”

Gallego was among dozens of House members who were barricaded inside the chamber during the attack on the US Capitol, and he has been vocal about the Trump administration’s handling of the riot, including the president’s pardoning of January 6 defendants who assaulted Capitol Police officers.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.