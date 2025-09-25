Trump signs memorandum ordering probes of groups aiding ‘political violence’

By Adam Cancryn, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Thursday sought to ramp up investigations of unnamed groups his administration suspects of supporting political violence, signing a presidential memorandum that critics worry will be used to target his political enemies.

The directive aims to intensify efforts across the government to identify organizations backing violence perpetrated by what officials called “radical, politically motivated groups” in the wake of the killing earlier this month of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“We’re going to get out there and we’re going to do a pretty big number on those people,” Trump said from the Oval Office, claiming without evidence there are “wealthy people” funding political violence.

The memorandum comes as Trump has blamed the “radical left” for Kirk’s killing and other recent violent incidents, including a fatal shooting on Wednesday at an ICE facility in Dallas despite limited public information about the motive. The White House previously designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, despite the fact that it lacks a centralized organizational structure or defined leadership.

Asked what other groups the administration might target under Thursday’s memo, Trump and other officials would not identify any specific organizations.

“Any organized group who is committing these crimes,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said of their targets.

But Trump did later single out prominent liberal donors George Soros and Reid Hoffman as people he’s “hearing” about, remarks that are likely to intensify fears the memorandum will be used to investigate Trump’s political opponents.

CNN has reached out to Soros’ Open Society Foundations and requested comment from Hoffman through his venture capital firm, Greylock Partners.

“There is an entire system of feeder organizations that provide money, resources, weapons,” senior Trump official Stephen Miller said. “It is all carefully planned, executed and thought through. It is terrorism on our soil.”

Earlier Thursday, Trump accused the “radical left” of provoking politically motivated violence, suggesting it could spark right-wing backlash that “will not be good” for those on the left.

“The radical left is causing this problem — not the right, the radical left — and it’s going to get worse and ultimately it’s going to go back on them,” Trump said in response to a question from a reporter about the shooting at the ICE detention facility that killed one detainee and left two others seriously injured. “The right is not doing this, they’re not doing it and they better not get them energized, because it won’t be good for the left.”

While the president added that he didn’t want to see any retaliation, he also warned that it could eventually become inevitable.

“It’ll be a point where other people won’t take it anymore, and that will not be good for the radical left,” Trump said.

FBI and other Trump administration officials have asserted that a review of the evidence so far indicates the shooter was ideologically motivated in targeting the ICE field office, and that he had fired indiscriminately at the building.

