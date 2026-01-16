DOJ investigating Minnesota governor, Minneapolis mayor over alleged obstruction of law enforcement, source says

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — The Justice Department is investigating Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey over possible obstruction of federal law enforcement, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

President Donald Trump and his administration have been critical of state and local officials’ response to unrest in Minnesota over the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, with the president suggesting he might invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy troops to the city to quell any violence. The investigation, though, represents an escalation of the rhetoric, threatening possible criminal consequences for the two Democratic leaders.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump posted Thursday on Truth Social.

CNN has reached out to Walz’s and Frey’s offices for comment.

The investigation was first reported by CBS-affiliate WCCO.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

