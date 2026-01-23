Don’t say ‘Watch out for ice’: FEMA warned storm announcements could invite memes

By Gabe Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — Homeland Security officials have urged disaster response staff at the Federal Emergency Management Agency to avoid using the word “ice” in public messaging about the massive winter storm barreling toward much of the United States, according to two sources familiar with the directive.

The concern is that the word could spark confusion or online mockery, given the ongoing controversy surrounding US Immigration and Customs Enforcement — also known as “ICE.”

The guidance, informally delivered to a group at FEMA Thursday by officials from the Department of Homeland Security – which oversees both FEMA and ICE – comes as states across the South brace for potentially devastating ice accumulations, with some areas expecting a quarter -inch or more.

Officials told staff they worry that certain phrasing – like “watch out for ice” – could be misinterpreted or quickly turned into internet fodder, especially as ICE operations remain a flashpoint in cities like Minneapolis and beyond. That would take away from the purpose of the messages, meant to protect people in danger over the next few days, the officials said.

“If FEMA says, ‘Keep off the roads if you see ice,’ it would be easy for the public to meme it,” a source with knowledge of the guidance told CNN. “I think it’s a dangerous precedent to set. If we can’t use clear language to help prepare Americans, then people may be left vulnerable and could suffer.”

Instead, FEMA staff have been encouraged to use terms like “freezing rain” in their public messaging, the sources said.

A statement to CNN Friday, attributable to a FEMA spokesperson, said: “Reporting’ like this reads like a desperate ploy for clickbait rather than real journalism that actually gives Americans disaster preparedness information that could save lives. FEMA will use correct and accurate descriptors of weather conditions to communicate clearly to the American people.”

This comes as the White House and Trump himself often employ memes in their public messaging. Earlier this week, the official White House account posted on social media a fake image of one of the people arrested in Minnesota after they interrupted a church service to protest a pastor who appears to be a top ICE official. A White House spokesperson responded to questions, saying: “Enforcement of the law will continue. The memes will continue. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The looming storm, which also is expected to dump snow from the Rockies to the Northeast, threatens to snap power lines, topple trees and turn roads treacherous. FEMA is tasked with coordinating a sweeping federal disaster response, which includes issuing public warnings.

FEMA appeared to follow the new guidance in a Thursday night tweet that did not mention the word “ice,” warning: “Heavy snow, freezing rain & cold temps are expected across many states this weekend, which could cause damage and widespread power outages.” Another post on X Friday did the same: “A major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, freezing rain and dangerous cold across much of the U.S., creating risks for travel, power and safety.”

The storm is forecast to stretch more than 2,000 miles from Texas to New England, impacting nearly three dozen states, with the most severe ice expected in the South. Hundreds of thousands could lose power for days, largely from the damage that heavy ice could do to the grid.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.